A taste of summer with temperatures to reach 28°C

Up until now the weather this summer hasn't been much to write home about. July 2021 was the wettest July in 40 years with just 170 hours and 9 minutes of sunshine. This is more than 15% less than the average of 203 hours for a typical July.

However, the latest forecast for the coming days shows that things are set to improve. Dry and sunny weather is predicted. Wednesday will be cloudy, but mainly dry with sunny spells. Top temperatures will range between 19°C and 24°C. Nevertheless, the Royal Meteorological institute KMI does warn of the possibility of mist in Flemish Brabant, Antwerp Province and Limburg Province between now until 9am on Thursday.

There will be localised mist or fog on Wednesday night and early on Thursday morning. Once this has cleared, the day will be sunny and although there will be some cloud the chance of rain will be minimal. It will be quite warm with top temperatures of between 22°C and 28°C.

Friday will be mainly dry with some cloud. There will be sunny intervals with top temperatures of between 20°C and 24°C.

During the weekend the possibility of showers will increase. Sunny spells will be interspersed with cloud. Temperatures will reach 20°C.