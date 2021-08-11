No Champions League football this season for KRC Genk
The club that finished second in the Belgian First Division KRC Genk has failed to make it through to the group stage of this season’s UEFA Champions League. After last week’s 1-2 defeat in the home leg of their final qualifying round tie against Shakhtar Donetsk, the Limburgers lost 2-1 in the away leg in Ukraine.
Some would argue that Genk deserved more certainly given their strong performance during the second half of Tuesday evening’s game. KRC Genk will now go through to the group stage of this season’s Europa League.
After last week’s 1-2 defeat in the home leg nothing less than victory in Ukraine would see them through to the Champions League proper. It was never going to be easy, and the Limburgers had a shaky start. After just 4 minutes they had a narrow escape.
A defensive blunder by Muñoz left Tete with only the Genk keeper Vandervoort to beat. However, the young goalie kept his cool and diverted the shot away from goal for a corner. Genk had difficulty maintaining possession. Nevertheless, they created their first chance 10 minutes in. Cuesta Bongonda’s shot went a metre wide and the score remained 0-0.
Although Donetsk posed the most danger Genk had another good opportunity to take the lead on 25 minutes. Sadly for them Heynen headed just over.
It was a different story at the other end. Traoré found the back of the net on 27 minutes to put the home side 1-0 up on the night.
A strong second half not enough for KRC Genk
The second half saw Genk go on the offensive. On the hour an Onuachu header hit the crossbar. Genk smelled blood and a free kick from substitute Trésor provided a great chance for Onuachu to equalise. However, his shot was too wild, and it went over the goal.
A little later Donetsk went 2-0 up through Marcus Antonio. Surely it was now over and out for the Limburgers? Genk went down fighting though and a goal by substitute Dessers made for a score of 2-1 on the night and 4-2 on aggregate to Shakhtar Donetsk.