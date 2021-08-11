No Champions League football this season for KRC Genk

Some would argue that Genk deserved more certainly given their strong performance during the second half of Tuesday evening’s game. KRC Genk will now go through to the group stage of this season’s Europa League.

After last week’s 1-2 defeat in the home leg nothing less than victory in Ukraine would see them through to the Champions League proper. It was never going to be easy, and the Limburgers had a shaky start. After just 4 minutes they had a narrow escape.

A defensive blunder by Muñoz left Tete with only the Genk keeper Vandervoort to beat. However, the young goalie kept his cool and diverted the shot away from goal for a corner. Genk had difficulty maintaining possession. Nevertheless, they created their first chance 10 minutes in. Cuesta Bongonda’s shot went a metre wide and the score remained 0-0.

Although Donetsk posed the most danger Genk had another good opportunity to take the lead on 25 minutes. Sadly for them Heynen headed just over.