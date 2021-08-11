Scouts return home early after voyeur is caught masturbating near to their camp

The teenage girl immediately told the leaders of her Scouts group. They went to look for the man. Although they were unable to catch him, they did take down his numberplate. The man was apprehended by police later. The West Flemish Judicial Authorities say that they have opened an investigation.

The Scouts are from Sint-Gillis-Waas in East Flanders. They had set up camp in Voormezele, near Ieper. When one of the girls went to the camp toilet on Monday afternoon, she noticed that she was being watched by a man she didn’t know. The man was also masturbating.

The suspected voyeur has since been apprehended. After the incident the Scouts decided to return home early. The group had originally planned to hold its camp in the Ardennes. However, due to last month’s devastating flooding it was decided to go to Ieper instead.