14th Antwerp Pride started on Wednesday
The 14th edition of Antwerp Pride got under way on Wednesday evening. The launch of this year’s Antwerp Pride was an open-air event at the Rivierenhof in the Deurne district of the city. During Pride LGBTQI+ culture is put in the spotlight as are issues such as discrimination and homo/transphobia.
Like last year there will be no Pride Parade through the centre of Antwerp. However, during the coming days there will be numerous individual events. The central theme of this year’s pride is action to tackle intolerance towards LGBTQI+ people on the internet, for example on social media.