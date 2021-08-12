80% of adults in Belgium now fully immunised

7.5 million people in Belgium have now had both shots of the Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Moderna coronavirus vaccine or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

A further 0.75 million people have had one dose of a vaccine that requires two doses for full immunisation. This means that 8.25 million people have been vaccinated at least once. This is 84.3% of the adult population and 71.6% of the population as a whole.

In Flanders just under 70% of the entire population is fully immunised. This is 85% of adults in our region. Meanwhile, in Brussels just 58% of adults have been fully immunised against coronavirus.