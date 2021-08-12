80% of adults in Belgium now fully immunised
A new milestone has been reached in the coronavirus vaccination campaign as 80% of adults in Belgium are now fully immunised against COVID-19. The figures come from the public health science institute Sciensano. Meanwhile, if we look at the population as a whole, we see that 65.2% of people in Belgium are now fully immunised against COVID-19.
7.5 million people in Belgium have now had both shots of the Pfizer, AstraZeneca or Moderna coronavirus vaccine or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
A further 0.75 million people have had one dose of a vaccine that requires two doses for full immunisation. This means that 8.25 million people have been vaccinated at least once. This is 84.3% of the adult population and 71.6% of the population as a whole.
In Flanders just under 70% of the entire population is fully immunised. This is 85% of adults in our region. Meanwhile, in Brussels just 58% of adults have been fully immunised against coronavirus.