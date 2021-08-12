Almost 500 COVID-19 patients in Belgian hospitals

On Tuesday 10 August (the latest date for which figures are available) 8,230,852 people in Belgium had received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 84.2% of the adult population or 71.4% of the population as a whole. 7,449,608 of these have been fully immunised, which is 79.4% of all adults and 64.7% of the population as a whole.

At a regional level 4.6 million people in Flanders are fully immunised. This is 85% of all adults. In Wallonia excluding the 9 German-speaking municipalities in Liège Province this is 76%. In the German-speaking municipalities this is 72%. The Brussels-Capital Region lags far behind the rest of the country with just 58% of adults in the capital having been fully immunised.

During the week from 5 to 11 August an average of 48 people with COVID-19 were hospitalised in Belgium each day. This is 26% on the figures for the previous week. On Wednesday 11 August the country’s hospitals reported 45 admissions of patients with COVID-19. 58 patients were discharged. There are currently 494 (+29) patients with COVID-19 being cared for in Belgian hospitals. Of these 124 (+4) are on ICUs. 57 ICU patients are on ventilators.

During the week from 2 to 8 August an average of 4 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is 14% more than during the previous week. Since the onset of the pandemic 25,282 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded here.

During the week from 2 to 8 August 1,738 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 8% up on the average for the previous week. During the same period an average of 50,234 coronavirus tests were carried out each day. This is 8% down on the previous week. Of those tested 3.9% test positive. This is just short of the 4% positivity rate above which the European CDC considers an epidemic to be giving cause for concern.

The basic reproductive rate for coronavirus currently stands at 1.16. This means that every 100 people with the virus infect a further 116 others.