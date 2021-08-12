Flemish Welfare Minister suggests putting flood victims up in vacant sheltered housing.
The Flemish Health and Welfare Minister Wouter Beke (Christian democrat) has proposed offering people that have been made homeless by the flooding in Wallonia accommodation in vacant sheltered housing in the south of Limburg Province and areas of Flemish Brabant that are closest the Walloon municipalities that bore the brunt of the flooding. Mr Beke has asked the housing associations that manage the sheltered housing projects in these areas to provide the Flemish Health and Care Agency with information about any sheltered housing that is currently vacant.
Mr Beke wants the housing associations to provide information on the size and contents of the properties that are currently vacant. The Health and Welfare Minister also has asked for details about the rent and any additional costs (service charge…) payable in order to rent the properties. These would be payable by the flood victims’ insurers. The insurance industry federation Assuralia has said that those offered one of the properties as temporary accommodation will be able to choose where they go and live.
Wouter Beke told VRT News that “These properties can offer temporary emergency accommodation for people whose house has been made uninhabitable by the flood. The Flemish authorities will not take charge of matching demand with supply here, but we want to offer support to our Walloon colleagues. I think that it is important that we can do this. These people have lost everything and every little helps”.
But how long will the flood victims be able to stay?
"Those in charge of the sheltered housing schemes will have to look into what extend that will be able to keep accommodation available for the stricken families. A residency agreement for a fixed term will be offered to the families, but this could also be for an undefined period. We aren’t going to put people onto the streets”.
But will every vacant sheltered housing property now have to be made available for flood victims?
"No, a housing association that has 10 vacant properties could for example offer 5 properties to the stricken families. The remaining 5 would remain available for older people that wish to move into them during the coming months. The Flemish authorities are not going to keep strict tabs on this, this is something that will be decided locally”, Mr Beke said.