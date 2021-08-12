Flemish Welfare Minister suggests putting flood victims up in vacant sheltered housing.

Mr Beke wants the housing associations to provide information on the size and contents of the properties that are currently vacant. The Health and Welfare Minister also has asked for details about the rent and any additional costs (service charge…) payable in order to rent the properties. These would be payable by the flood victims’ insurers. The insurance industry federation Assuralia has said that those offered one of the properties as temporary accommodation will be able to choose where they go and live.

Wouter Beke told VRT News that “These properties can offer temporary emergency accommodation for people whose house has been made uninhabitable by the flood. The Flemish authorities will not take charge of matching demand with supply here, but we want to offer support to our Walloon colleagues. I think that it is important that we can do this. These people have lost everything and every little helps”.