Industrial output in the Eurozone fell more sharply than expected in June
According to data released by the European Statistics Bureau Eurostat industrial output in the Eurozone fell by around 0.3% in June. Analysts had expected output to fall by 0.2% during June. This is the second consecutive month that output fell by more than the analysts had predicted. In May industrial output fell by 1.1% rather than the 1% that had been predicted.
In June there was a fall in output of products such as energy and capital goods such as machines. Meanwhile, the production of durable goods (for example cars and household goods) and non-durable goods such as food and clothing increased.
Compared with June 2020 when production was still at a low point after the first lockdown, industrial output in June 2021 was up by 9.7%. In May the year-on-year increase was 20.6%.
Of all the Eurozone countries Belgium saw the greatest year-on-year increase in June 2021. Here output was 23.2% higher than it was in June 2020. Compared with May 2021 industrial output in Belgium was 0.9% up in June 2021. The greatest month on month increase in output of any Eurozone country in June was in Malta (+5.2). The Netherlands and Estonia both saw output up by 3.3% last month. Ireland saw the biggest fall in output of any Eurozone country in June with output down 4.4% there.