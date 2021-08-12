Industrial output in the Eurozone fell more sharply than expected in June

In June there was a fall in output of products such as energy and capital goods such as machines. Meanwhile, the production of durable goods (for example cars and household goods) and non-durable goods such as food and clothing increased.

Compared with June 2020 when production was still at a low point after the first lockdown, industrial output in June 2021 was up by 9.7%. In May the year-on-year increase was 20.6%.

Of all the Eurozone countries Belgium saw the greatest year-on-year increase in June 2021. Here output was 23.2% higher than it was in June 2020. Compared with May 2021 industrial output in Belgium was 0.9% up in June 2021. The greatest month on month increase in output of any Eurozone country in June was in Malta (+5.2). The Netherlands and Estonia both saw output up by 3.3% last month. Ireland saw the biggest fall in output of any Eurozone country in June with output down 4.4% there.