Insurers will pay out 590 million euro to flood victims, damage estimated at 1.7 billon euro

The images of the devastating flooding will remain etched in our memories for many years to come. Streets were submerged under several metres of water and houses were washed away be the sheer force of the flood water. The damage caused by the water and the mud and debris it brought with it was immense. During the past four weeks assessors from the insurance companies have been in the stricken towns and villages to assess to extent of the damage.

The law on natural disasters places a limit of 320 million euro on the maximum amount insurers companies are liable to pay out. However, the insurance industry federation Assuralia and the Walloon regional government have now agreed that the insurance companies will pay out 590 million euro. The rest of the estimated 1.7 billion euro that it will cost to repair the damage will be met by the Walloon regional authorities.

In a statement released on Thursday morning Assuralia’s Hilde Vernaillen said, "We have decided to compensate each insured victim in full even if the damage is higher than the legal threshold”.

The Walloon authorities will make up the difference. However, the insurers will advance the sum required to compensated for the damage incurred so that victims of the floods only have to submit one claim.

"We hope that this will serve to dispel uncertainty among the victims. They need to feel that they’re now being looked after”, Ms Vernaillen added.