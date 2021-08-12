We need to make life as difficult as possible for those that haven’t been vaccinated” says hospital CEO

While vaccination levels in the rest of Belgium are among the highest in Europe, the Brussels-Capital Region lags far behind. In Wallonia around 79% of adults have received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, while in Flanders this is more than 90%. In Brussels just 63% of the adult population has been jabbed at least once. Dr Noppen says that the relatively low vaccination rate in Brussels is a typical phenomenon seen in large urban metropolises. The figures in Brussels are more or less identical to those in London. With its super diverse population, it is often difficult to reach a considerable portion of the people that live in Brussels by traditional means such as domestic TV and radio broadcasts or via the national or regional press.



Dr Noppen bases his assertion on a survey carried out by iCense, a spin-off of Brussels Dutch-Medium Free University (VUB). The survey looked at why people in Brussels hadn’t been vaccinated against coronavirus and what had motivated them not to get a jab. The survey revealed that half of those that had not yet been vaccinated had no plans to get vaccinated at a later date.

Dr Noppen explains that the researchers propose two ways of increasing vaccination levels in the capital: making vaccination as easy as possible by, for example, vaccinating people in their homes and making life more difficult for those that haven’t yet been vaccinated. This could be done by requiring proof of immunisation for a host of social and other activities.

In Wednesday evening’s edition of Terzake Dr Noppen called for a more pro-active approach. He said that we need to approach and engage with those that have doubts about vaccination.

“Those that can be convinced can be persuaded if you approach them and make life as difficult as possible for those that haven’t been vaccinated”.

Dr Noppen also concedes that mistakes have been made on the part of the authorities in the Brussels-Capital Region. “It’s true that they waited too long before approaching the citizens in the areas where they live to inform them”.