Big Rom returns to Stamford Bridge

In a statement released on Thursday Chelsea did not mention the agreed transfer fee. However, it is rumoured to be around 110 million euro. Lukaku has signed a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

In an interview with the Chelsea website Romelu Lukaku said "It has been a long journey for me: I came here as a kid who had a lot to learn, now I’m coming back with a lot of experience and more mature."

He added "The relationship I have with this club means so much to me, as you know. I have supported Chelsea as a kid and now to be back and try to help them win more titles is an amazing feeling."

The Belgium international leaves Inter Milan after two successful seasons in Italy. He scored 24 league goals as Inter clinched their first Serie A title in 11 years last season.