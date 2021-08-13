COVID-19: number of new infections and hospitalisations continues to rise

The number of patients with COVID-19 that are being cared for in the country’s hospitals is currently higher than it was this time last year. However, almost all of those hospitalised with COVID-19 had not yet been (fully) immunised when they contracted the virus.

There are currently 475 COVID-19 patients in the country’s hospitals, 132 of whom on ICUs. Of those on ICUs 59 are on ventilators.



During the week from 6 to 12 August an average of 51 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is 32% up on the average number of admissions during the previous week.

On Thursday the country’s hospitals reported 57 admissions of COVID-19 patients. 45 patients were discharged.

Between 3 and 9 August an average of 4 people with COVID-19 died Belgium each day.

During the week from 3 to 9 August an average of 1,787 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 10% up on the average for the previous week. During the same period an average of 49,103 tests were carried out each day. This is 12% down on the previous week. Of those tested 4% tested positive for coronavirus. This is 0.8 percentage points up on the previous week. 4% is the threshold above which the European Centre for Disease control deems an epidemic to “be giving cause for concern”. The WHO sets its threshold at 5%.

The basic reproductive rate for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 1.19. This means that every 100 people with the virus infect a further 119 others.