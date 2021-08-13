Covid Safe Ticket comes into use from today

The Covid Safe Ticket offers anyone that is either fully immunised against coronavirus, can produce a recent negative coronavirus test result or has anti-bodies due to having had coronavirus during the past 6 months the chance to take another step towards a return to something resembling a normal life.

The Corona Safe Ticket (CST) is the Belgian authorities’ adaptation of the European Corona Certificate. Those that have a CST will be able to attend events without the need for social distancing, face coverings, bubbles and other restrictions.

At the Consultative Committee meeting that was held on 19 July it was decided that the CST could be used for events with between 1,500 and 75,000 participants/spectators. It was also decided that any negative PCR test result produced in order to obtain a CST should be no more than 48 hours old. A negative rapid test result may be no older than 24 hours.

As is the case with the European Corona Certificate the CST works with a QR Code that you can download on to your smartphone via the CovidSafeBE app. If you don’t have a smart phone of just prefer paper a printed version can be ordered too. In an effort to protect privacy those that check the QR code will only see a red or green (stop or go) light appear an no other personal details about the induvial they are checking.

The first big test of the CST system will be during this weekend’s First Division football games. During the coming weeks several music festivals are also planned. These include Maanrock in Mechelen (Antwerp Province), LeuvenAIR, Sfinks Mundial in Boechout (Antwerp Province), Jazz Middleheim and a scaled-down version of Pukkelpop.