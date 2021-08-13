Ghent Volvo plant urgently needs 40 additional warehouse staff

A large number of Volvo’s new FH model trucks have been ordered iand a lot of parts are required to service them, Volvo’s Stijn Van den Berghe told VRT News.

"More and more of Volvo’s ‘heavy’ trucks are on the roads. Once they are on the roads, they need parts for when they are serviced. The range of parts has also increased greatly”, Mr Van den Berghe said.

In order to be able to cope with the extra demand the warehouse needs to recruit 40 additional staff.

Volvo Trucks and Volvo Cars already employs around 10,000 people and extra staff were recruited not so long ago. However, the success of the new range of trucks means that yet more staff are required.

Sales are currently even up on the level they were prior to the coronavirus crisis. “As much as 16% up”, Stijn Van den Berghe told VRT News.

The 40 vacancies are all for warehouse workers at Volvo Logistics. Mr Van den Berghe is keen to stress that applications are welcome from anyone that is interested be they school leavers or people that are looking to make a career switch. “They can be working here within the week”, the Volvo spokesman said.