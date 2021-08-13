KAA Gent through to final preliminary round of the Conference League

As winners of Play-off II KAA Gent entered the preliminary phase earlier. After last week’s 2-2 draw in Ghent the Buffaloes knew that they had to win in Latvia against FK RFS. A Joseph Okumu goal on 74 minutes was enough to see AA Gent progress to the next qualifying round.

Normally, RSC Anderlecht and AA Gent should have played each other in a league match on Sunday 22 August. However, the Pro League has decided to postpone the game as it fell in between the two legs of both clubs all-important Conference League qualifying round ties.

The home leg of the tie will take place on Thursday 19 August with the return leg being played on Thursday 26 August. KAA Gent have been drawn to play the Polish club Rakow Czestochowa, while RSC Anderlecht will face Dutch opposition in the shape of Vitesse.