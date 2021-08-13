Man on Belgium’s “Most Wanted” list is apprehended in Germany

The 54-year-old was detained on Thursday in the German town of Löbau. Mr De Cocq Van Delwijnen is a Dutch national that had moved to Belgium. In 2011 a court in the East Flemish city of Ghent sentenced him to 15 years for attempted murder. In 2007 he had assaulted another man with a sharp implement at the exit of a pole dancing club in Assenede (East Flanders).

He has been on the run for just over 10 years and has been on the Federal Police “Most Wanted” list since it was launched in 2016.

In a press statement the Federal Police Service said that “Thanks to intense cooperation between the Belgian FAST team and other European FAST teams Mr De Cocq Van Delwijnen was finally located in Löbau, in the German state of Saxony”. The Belgian Judicial Authorities have asked ther German counterparts to return Mr De Cocq Van Delwijnen to Belgium. There are currently 15 names that remain on the Belgian “Most Wanted” list.