Teenager drowns in the sea off Ostend

The boy disappeared while swimming in sea and was reported missing by his friends. A search and rescue operation was mounted that lasted several hours. On Thursday evening a spokesman for the Ostend Local Police Service confirmed that the teenager’s body had been found in the sea.

The search for the 16-year-old got under way at around 4:30pm on Thursday. A rescue helicopter circled around the western sea defence, while several boats searched for the missing youngster. Meanwhile, officers from the Local Police Service searched the beach and the promenade. From around 6:30pm the search shifted to the area around Ostend’s East Bank and Bredene as the emergence service took account of the sea currents. Eventually the teenager’s body was found at around 8pm.

The Acting Mayor of Ostend Kurt Claeys (liberal) told journalist that the youngster’s body was found not far from where he disappeared. On Thursday afternoon the youngster had gone swimming with some of his friends in the supervised swimming area off the Groeistrand beach.

His friends raised the alarm when he failed to return to the beach. The youngster’s friends, his family and the Lifeguards that were on duty on Thursday afternoon will be offered counselling. An investigation will be mounted into the exact circumstances surround the teenager’s disappearance and death.