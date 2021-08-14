Corona figures keep rising: almost 500 patients being treated in Belgian hospitals

Yesterday, Belgian hospitals reported 66 new admissions, while 46 patients were discharged. The total number of corona patients requiring hospital treatment is coming close to 500 now and is bound to pass this symbolic threshold in one of the coming days.

136 patients are in intensive care units (+4), with 67 of them on ventilators (+8). The number of ICU beds taken by Covid patients saw a 39 percent increase on the week. The number of patients on ventilators went up by 24 percent.

The number of fatalities remains at 3 per day at present.