Corona figures keep rising: almost 500 patients being treated in Belgian hospitals
The delta variant of coronavirus is a strong and contagious one, which can be seen in the latest figures. Last week, 54 patients were being taken to hospital each day. This is 33 percent up on last week. This brings the total number of patients to 495 (20 more than yesterday). In fact, figures keep rising despite the high vaccination rate.
The reproduction figure has climbed further to reach 1.22 - but in fact we should try to get it below 1
Over 84 percent of the grown-ups in Belgium have received at least one jab
The good news is that the vaccination rate keeps improving. On 12 August 84.4 percent of the grown-ups had received at least one jab. However, if you look at the whole population and if you only take into account double-jabbed people, the vaccination rate drops to 65.7 percent - which is still an excellent score.
In Flanders, 86 percent of the adult population is fully immunised. For Wallonia, this percentage is 76 percent. Brussels has to be content with 59 percent, though this figure is expected to climb as no stone is left unturned to convince people to get the jab.
It is mostly people that haven't been vaccinated (fully) that end up in hospital. Double-jabbed people only make up about 3 percent of the new hospital admissions.