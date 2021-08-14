"Face coverings should remain mandatory at work next autumn and winter"

The GEMS, the group of corona experts, includes biostatisticians, virologists and infectiologists among others. They have issued the advice to have employees wear mouth masks at work in the months to come, despite high vaccination rates.

Biostatistician Geert Molenberghs (UHasselt/KU Leuven) says a mask is "an extra kind of safety barrier" in our fight against the contagious delta variant of coronavirus. "This is especially important on the workfloor. We know that the vaccines have built an important defence line, so measures can be less strict than last winter. On the other hand, the delta variant is making life more difficult now than was the case with previous variants. So we have to remain cautious."

The different governments are meeting in two weeks' time to discuss possible further relaxations. They will have the final say.