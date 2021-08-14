Metal fans go wild at Alcatraz, Belgium's first major music festival in 1.5 years
The first major music festival of the season has gone ahead after all, as big outdoor events are possible again (under conditions: attendants should have a Covid Safe Pass to prove their double vaccination, or else a recent negative test or proof that they have had Covid-19 in recent months and are carrying antibodies). Metal fans assembled in Kortrijk for the Alcatraz festival.
About 30,000 metal fans are expected at Alcatraz in 3 days' time. The festival site also includes a campsite. "It has taken one year and a half. Finally we can go for it," one man told the VRT.
"Unbelievable. I have missed this so much. After two years... I was dead for two years, but now I am back alive!", one lady said before continuing to party. A young man added after some headbanging: "This is fun! You have to come!"