New explosion incident in Antwerp

"Around 4 o'clock last night, police were called to a house in Deurne", says Caroline Vanderstokker of the Antwerp judicial authorities. "Explosive material had been thrown to the front door of the house. There were people inside, but nobody sustained injuries."

The bomb disposal unit Dovo was called to the site. "It turned out to be a kind of fireworks, but one of a heavy type. An examining judge has been appointed to look into the case. A link with drugs crimes will be investigated."

Last weekend Deurne had a scare due to a shooting. The shooter(s) targeted a home that was hit by a grenade last month. Detectives will try to find out about a possible link between last weekend's and today's incident.