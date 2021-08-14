Remco Evenepoel takes Denmark double: "Back at his best"

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) had won the queen stage to Velje two days ago, taking the leader's jersey after a solo effort. His main task was to defend the lead in the final stage, a 10.8 km time trial in Fredriksberg. But he also had a second mission: taking the day's prize.

Evenepoel faced strong opposition from two home riders: Sören Kragh Andersen and former World Champion Mads Pedersen. Evenepoel, starting as the final rider, did it: he took the stage in 12:13 - though retaining only a slim margin of one second on Kragh Andersen. In the final standings, Evenepoel advances Mads Pedersen with 1 minute and 42 seconds. It's the 7th time he wins a stage tour, but he still hasn't been successful in one of the three big tours (Spain, Italy or France). He may make his big debut in the Tour of France next year.

After a year full of mixed feelings, it seems that the 21-year-old wonder boy of Belgian cycling is back in his best form. Around the same time last year, Flemish Brabant resident Evenepoel suffered a horrendous crash in the Tour of Lombardy. After a long recovery, he made his comeback in the Tour of Italy this spring, but expectations were too high and he was criticised after losing ground in week 2 and 3. The recent Olympic Games were not a great success, though he finished 9th in the road time trial.

The manager of his team said earlier that Evenepoel is back in his top form from before his crash last year. The best riders are competing in the Tour of Spain which starts this evening.