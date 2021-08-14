Royal yacht of Albert and Paola for sale: 4 bedrooms, room for 12 guests

The news was reported by the commercial TV station VTM. Albert (87) and Paola (83) bought the Alpa IV in the summer of 2009. The vessel was used during summer outings with the family in the south of France, where it is located. Their daughter Princess Astrid and their son Laurent and their respective families were seen there often, among others.

The boat measures 28 metres in length. It requires 4 crew members for the steering and other operations. The vessel has been for sale for a week now; pictures of the interior can be seen on this website.

However, rumour has it that it has been on the market for a longer time. The price of almost 2 million could be seen as a bargain, some argue, considering the fact that it was purchased for 4.6 million more than 10 years ago.

Albert II retired as king of the Belgians in 2013. Since then, he and Paola receive an annual grant of about 900,000 euros. Albert is unhappy about that, claiming he had been promised 1.4 million each year. Royalty watchers say that the the sale of the yacht should be seen in this respect. The Royal Palace has declined to comment on the sale.