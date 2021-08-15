Belgium expresses solidarity with Haiti

"We express our sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wish the injured a speedy recovery", the Foreign Minister said in a Twitter message. "Belgium stands in solidarity with Haiti."

According to the latest estimations, over 300 people died in the earthquake. Over 1,800 victims sustained injuries.

Local hospitals can hardly cope as the injured are being brought in. Joël Dresse, Belgium's honorary consul in Haiti, says that the Red Cross is asking all Haitians to donate blood.