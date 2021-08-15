"Belgium to take on a red colour on the European corona map next week"
Corona figures in Belgium keep going the wrong way. Biostatistician Geert Molenberghs says we need to try and reverse the present trend.
At present, the Brussels Region has been given a red colour due to the rising number of new corona cases. Flanders and Wallonia have an amber colour. But this is bound to change this week, says Geert Molenberghs (UHasselt/KU Leuven).
"The incidence rate which shows the accumulated number of new cases in two weeks per 100,000 inhabitants is nearing 200. We expect this threshold to be crossed next week. It is one of the parameters to be coloured red on the European Covid map. Flanders is close to this milestone", says Molenberghs. "The situation now is that figures keep on rising steadily. We should try and reverse this trend."
There are no new corona figures for Belgium today. Hospitals and test centres have been allowed to postpone this task in the weekend to relieve the Covid burden. A new update will follow tomorrow.
The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) issues a new European 'corona map' each Thursday. Countries with an incidence rate below 50 are being granted a green colour. The colour becomes orange between 50 and 200. It turns red above 200, and dark red above 500. There are other factors playing a role as well though, such as the positivity rate (how many of the tested people are positive). Countries can use this map to determine their corona policies.