"Belgium to take on a red colour on the European corona map next week"

"The incidence rate which shows the accumulated number of new cases in two weeks per 100,000 inhabitants is nearing 200. We expect this threshold to be crossed next week. It is one of the parameters to be coloured red on the European Covid map. Flanders is close to this milestone", says Molenberghs. "The situation now is that figures keep on rising steadily. We should try and reverse this trend."

There are no new corona figures for Belgium today. Hospitals and test centres have been allowed to postpone this task in the weekend to relieve the Covid burden. A new update will follow tomorrow.