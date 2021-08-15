Big crowds for Ghent's Olympic heroes' boat parade

Four Olympic athletes from Ghent were present on the boat roaming the Ghent waters: Bashir Abdi, sailor Emma Plasschaert (who took fourth place in the Laser Radial category), runner Imke Vervaet (4x400 metres relay), rower Tim Brys (double sculls) and Antoine Kina, a member of the Belgian hockey team that took the Olympic title.

The Ghent crowds were impressive as the vessel moved slowly through the city centre. Emma Plasschaert was impressed: "I haven't been living in Ghent for a long time, but it seems as if the whole city has come out to watch."

Antoine Kina of the Red Lions told the VRT that now he realises how much impact the Olympic Games have and how intensely they were followed. "In Tokyo, we didn't realise the full extent as we were living in our bubble as a team, concentrating on the Games."

But the main attraction was long-distance runner Bashir Abdi, a Somali refugee who became a top athlete on the Gentbrugge track in the Ghent outskirts. "I have goose bumps. It's the same feeling as when I received my medal in the stadium", Abdi said while he was being cheered by the crowds.

Abdi says it's good to be back in Belgium: "I have the feeling I have gained a few pounds because of the Belgian fries. People tell me that they don't notice, but that's the feeling I have", the slim athlete said. He also repeated his high ambitions for the Paris 2024 Olympics: "I will be back for more!", underlining he wants more than bronze next time.