Harvard keeps status as highest-ranked university, UGent on 71
The Academic Ranking of World Universities has been released. Ghent university (UGent) is the highest-ranking Belgian representative.
The new Shanghai ranking of best universities in the world puts Harvard on top, for the 19th successive year. The so-called 'Academic Ranking of World Universities' (ARWU) was published this morning.
Another American university (Stanford) is on two, with Britain's Cambridge on three. British and American universities occupy the whole top-10, with MIT, Berkeley, Princeton, Oxford, Columbia, Caltech and Chicago.
UGent drops from 66th to 71st place but remains the highest-ranking Belgian university. KU Leuven climbs 10 spots to reach number 87.
The ARWU was compiled taking into account Nobel Prize winners, scientists being quoted in other sources and the number of publications in top magazines such as Science and Nature.
In a press statement, UGent says its score is due to its "large number of scientific publications. The fact that its scientists are being quoted by others and the publications in Science and Nature also helped to maintain the position," the university adds.