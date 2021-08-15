Sports

Thierry Neuville wins promoted Ypres Rally

The Ypres Rally, which has just been promoted to the FIA World Rally Championship circuit, was won by Belgium's Thierry Neuville. Driving a Hyundai i20, Neuville was the best on the narrow West-Flemish roads and stood strong in Francorchamps afterwards.  

It was Neuville's first victory of the FIA World Rally Championship season. He led for virtually the entire event, advancing team-mate Craig Breen by 30.7 seconds after three days and almost 300 km of competition on narrow farm lanes in West Flanders and the Spa-Francorchamps race circuit. 

After building ther gap on the first two days, Neuville controlled the situation on the final day: "I could drive faster, but I didn't have to," Neuville smiled. He was welcomed as a king by rally fans after his victory. 

Kalle Rovanperä claimed third place in a Toyota Yaris, 12.4 seconds further adrift. Fifth-placed Frenchman Sébastien Ogier leads the championship rankings with four rounds remaining.

