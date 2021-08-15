"I hear horror stories from my family each day": Afghan Belgians greatly concerned
The VRT news desk spoke with young Afghan people who are now living in Belgium: how are they looking at the developments in their country of origin, now that fundamentalist Taliban militias are taking over the country again? "When I see footage of triumphant Taliban, my childhood traumas are coming back."
Arzoo Bahramand arrived in Belgium in 2010 as an asylum seeker. Both she and her husband had graduated as doctors, but their degree was not recognised here. Her husband found work as a night shop keeper, while Arzoo took extra classes in order to start as a gynaecologist at Ghent University, where she works as a fertility doctor.
Arzoo says she hears horror stories from her family in Afghanistan each day. "Young girls and widows are taken away to be forced into marriage with Taliban members. Boys get guns pushed in their hands from the age of 12 and are being told that they were chosen by the God."
Her sister-in-law is a teacher in Jalalabad, but under the Taliban regime, education for girls and women is banned. "She doesn't know what to do. Should she flee with her family or not? And if so, where to go?"
Arzoo adds that she feels she has been let down: "The world is watching how the Taliban are returning and nobody intervenes. We feel abandoned. Some of my friends and family are living there. (...) No, I am not okay."
The world is watching how the Taliban are gaining ground. Nobody intervenes
Hopes for the future evaporating
Mariyam Safi's father managed to flee Afghanistan. She and her mother were only able to follow him a lot later, under a family reunion scheme, in 2004. Mariyam was 13 years of age and had never been in school, she says.
"When the Taliban were defeated, we thought they would stay away forever. We had hopes for the country's future, but now the hopes have evaporated. When as I see the triumphant Taliban, my childhood traumas are coming back."
My childhood traumas are coming back when I see the triumphant Taliban
Impossible choice?
Sahadi Daria's parents left Afghanistan with the whole family when he was 1 year old. After a wandering journey that lasted 14 years, they were granted refugee status in Belgium. Sahadi only learned to read and write when he was 15, but at present he is a school principal at an elementary school in Antwerp.
Sahadi is afraid that his relatives are facing an almost impossible choice: "If they stay, they will be confronted with inhuman terror each day. But leaving the country is difficult as well. My parents had no choice 20 years ago, but they have been carrying a burden of guilty feelings ever since. They say: 'We have abandoned our country'."
If they stay, they will be confronted with terror. But if they leave, they face feelings of guilt
Belgium has no embassy in Afghanistan, but it does have one in nearby Pakistan. Official figures are talking about 45 Belgians staying on Afghan territory; they are being monitored from Pakistan. 11 of them are registered as tourists. The Foreign Office says that 5 have been evacuated, while the 6 others may have left the country already - or they may not have left for Afghanistan in the first place. The 34 others haven't asked the Belgian embassy in Pakistan to intervene.