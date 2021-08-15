"I hear horror stories from my family each day": Afghan Belgians greatly concerned

Arzoo Bahramand arrived in Belgium in 2010 as an asylum seeker. Both she and her husband had graduated as doctors, but their degree was not recognised here. Her husband found work as a night shop keeper, while Arzoo took extra classes in order to start as a gynaecologist at Ghent University, where she works as a fertility doctor.

Arzoo says she hears horror stories from her family in Afghanistan each day. "Young girls and widows are taken away to be forced into marriage with Taliban members. Boys get guns pushed in their hands from the age of 12 and are being told that they were chosen by the God."

Her sister-in-law is a teacher in Jalalabad, but under the Taliban regime, education for girls and women is banned. "She doesn't know what to do. Should she flee with her family or not? And if so, where to go?"

Arzoo adds that she feels she has been let down: "The world is watching how the Taliban are returning and nobody intervenes. We feel abandoned. Some of my friends and family are living there. (...) No, I am not okay."