Belgian government hopes for a negotiated solution for Afghanistan

Speaking on Sunday evening Ms Wilmès (photo below) said "We have always said that the solution for stability and security in Afghanistan will come through the negotiations in Doha and I hope that this can still be the case, although it is still too early to be able to say this”.

The Foreign Minister added that a Taliban regime that is imposed through the use of violence and weapons will never be recognised by Belgium.

The Belgian Army supported and trained the Afghan Army for 19 years. Nevertheless, the Afghan Army appears to have offered little if any resistance to prevent the Taliban’s advance. Ms Wilmès says that at this moment in time it is difficult to say whether the Belgian Army failed in the task it was given in Afghanistan.