Flemish authorities to establish their own strategic stock of protective materials

Then the Flemish Government decided to purchase its own stock of face coverings and other protective material. Since then, the Flemish authorities have invested almost 42 million euro in the purchase of personal protective material, of which 30 million euro in the purchase of face coverings.

The Flemish Prime Minister Jan Jambon (nationalist) and his team have now decided that a strategic stock of 16 million surgical masks, 2.25 million FFP2 masks and 750,000 protective gowns will be maintained as preparation for any future pandemic. When deciding on the size of the strategic stock the Flemish authorities looked at the requirements during the months in which the coronavirus pandemic was at its peak. There is sufficient domestic production capacity to ensure sufficient supplies of hand gel. This means that there is no need to establish a strategic stock of this product.

Moreover, as hand gel is flammable it is more difficult to store over a long period. Maintaining the strategic stock will cost the Flemish Government 15 million euro during the next ten years. The Flemish Health and Welfare Minister Wouter Beke (Christian democrat) and the Flemish Prime Minister Jan Jambon are keen to stress that tabs will be kept on the expiry dates of the products that are kept in the strategic stock and that it will be replaced where necessary.

Furthermore, all Flemish (health) care and welfare institutions will be obliged to keep an emergency supply of protective material that is enough to last them three months. They will receive the necessary funding to enable them to do this. They will also be given a total of 15 million euro for extra costs incurred during the pandemic. 10 million of this will go to residential facilities, while the rest will go non-residential facilities. The extra costs include modification they might have had to make to their infrastructure to ensure that they are able to continue to operate safely.