New municipal coalition in the making in De Panne
After Blankenberge another West Flemish municipality is to see a change in the composition of the coalition that runs its municipal council. A new Flemish decree (a regional law) that came into force last week allows the largest party on the council to take the initiative to form a new coalition if there are issues between the parties in the existing coalition.
As in Blankenberge this was the case in De Panne. The parties that will make up the new coalition says that the current coalition has allowed the municipal budget to spiral out of control. The new municipal cabinet should be ready to take over by next Tuesday (24 August).