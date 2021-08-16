Production at Volvo Cars in Gent at a standstill due to a shortage of microchips

This is the second time that a shortage of microchips has led to production being brought to a halt at the factory. It will be several days before the factory that normally produces around 1,000 vehicles a day will be working normally again.

Volvo Cars’ Spokeswoman Barbara Blomme told VRT News that “Like many issues at the moment this stems from corona, but the biggest problem at the moment is that demand for microchips is currently greater than supply”.

Volvo Cars Gent produces electrically powered and high-tech vehicles such as the Volvo XC40. These models require more chips than classic vehicles. One reason for this is the XC40’s Blind Spot information System.

There is currently a global shortage of microchips. “The producers are unable to keep up with global demand and on top of this is the corona situation in Asia that currently isn’t good, and this is having an impact on production at factories there as a lot of employees are ill or are in quarantine”, Ms Blomme explains.