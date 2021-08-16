Union still top, big win for Club Brugge

The fourth day of play in this season’s Belgian First Division football competition took place over the weekend. On Friday evening Royal Antwerp FC got no further than a 1-1 draw against Sporting Charleroi. On Saturday newly promoted Union Saint-Gilloise enjoyed their 3rd victory of the season beating KV Kortrijk 2-0. There were also victories for KAS Eupen, KV Oostende, KRC Genk and Standard de Liège on Saturday. On Sunday KAA Gent, RSC Anderlecht and the reigning Champions Club Brugge all won their respective games.