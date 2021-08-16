Union still top, big win for Club Brugge
The fourth day of play in this season’s Belgian First Division football competition took place over the weekend. On Friday evening Royal Antwerp FC got no further than a 1-1 draw against Sporting Charleroi. On Saturday newly promoted Union Saint-Gilloise enjoyed their 3rd victory of the season beating KV Kortrijk 2-0. There were also victories for KAS Eupen, KV Oostende, KRC Genk and Standard de Liège on Saturday. On Sunday KAA Gent, RSC Anderlecht and the reigning Champions Club Brugge all won their respective games.
The results
Royal Antwerp FC 1 – 1 Sporting Charleroi
Union Saint-Gilloise 2 – 0 KV Kortrijk
KAS Eupen 2 – 1 Sint-Truiden
RFC Seraing 2 – 3 KV Oostende
KRC Genk 4 – 0 OH Leuven
Beerschot 0 – 1 Standard de Liège
KAA Gent 2 – 0 KV Mechelen
Cercle Brugge 1 – 2 RSC Anderlecht
Zulte Waregem 0 – 4 Club Brugge
The league table after 4 games
1) Union Saint-Gilloise – 9 points
2) KV Oostende – 9 points
3) Club Brugge – 8 points
4) KAS Eupen – 8 points
5) KRC Genk – 7 points
6) RSC Anderlecht – 7 points
7) Standard de Liège – 7 points
8) KV Kortrijk – 6 points
9) Sporting Charleroi – 6 points
10) Cercle Brugge – 5 points
11) Royal Antwerp FC – 4 points
12) KAA Gent – 4 points
13) Sint-Truiden – 4 points
14) Zulte Waregem – 4 points
15) KV Mechelen – 3 points
16) Seraing – 3 points
17) OH Leuven – 3 points
18) Beerschot – 1 point