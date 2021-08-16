Sports
Union still top, big win for Club Brugge

The fourth day of play in this season’s Belgian First Division football competition took place over the weekend. On Friday evening Royal Antwerp FC got no further than a 1-1 draw against Sporting Charleroi. On Saturday newly promoted Union Saint-Gilloise enjoyed their 3rd victory of the season beating KV Kortrijk 2-0. There were also victories for KAS Eupen, KV Oostende, KRC Genk and Standard de Liège on Saturday. On Sunday KAA Gent, RSC Anderlecht and the reigning Champions Club Brugge all won their respective games.

The results

Royal Antwerp FC  1 – 1 Sporting Charleroi

Union Saint-Gilloise  2 – 0 KV Kortrijk

KAS Eupen  2 – 1 Sint-Truiden

RFC Seraing  2 – 3 KV Oostende

KRC Genk  4 – 0 OH Leuven 

Beerschot  0 – 1 Standard de Liège

KAA Gent  2 – 0 KV Mechelen

Cercle Brugge 1 – 2 RSC Anderlecht

Zulte Waregem 0 – 4 Club Brugge

The league table after 4 games

1) Union Saint-Gilloise – 9 points

2) KV Oostende – 9 points

3) Club Brugge – 8 points

4) KAS Eupen – 8 points

5) KRC Genk – 7 points

6) RSC Anderlecht – 7 points

7) Standard de Liège – 7 points

8) KV Kortrijk – 6 points

9) Sporting Charleroi – 6 points

10) Cercle Brugge – 5 points

11) Royal Antwerp FC – 4 points

12) KAA Gent – 4 points

13) Sint-Truiden – 4 points

14) Zulte Waregem – 4 points

15) KV Mechelen – 3 points

16) Seraing – 3 points

17) OH Leuven – 3 points

18) Beerschot – 1 point

