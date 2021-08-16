Walloon Environment Minister says that it will take a year to process the waste created by the flooding

At some 155,000 tonnes, the volume of the waste is the equivalent of what the entire Walloon population takes to the region’s recycling centres in an entire year. The Walloon Environment Minister calls for what she described as “a balanced solution” in which both the needs of the population and those of the environment are taken into account.

Between 20% and 30% of the waste will be recycled. The rest will be either incinerated or dumped. Ms Tellier hopes to keep the dumping of the waste “to a strict minimum” as this can have a highly negative effect on the environment.

In addition to the waste generation from rubble, household goods and vehicles, the flooding also contaminated around 40,000 tonnes of soil and slurry. The contamination came from hydrocarbons that leaked out of damaged and flooded heating oil tanks. Ms Tellier said that the contaminated soil and slurry will undergo “specific treatment”. She added that the Walloon regional authorities will pay for samples to be taken and analysed and will pay to have the contaminated soil cleansed.

The Walloon Environment Minister wants a special to commission to provide clarity about the exact causes and circumstances surrounding the flooding. Above all she wants clarity about the management of the region's dams and weirs. “However, the most important causes are climate change and spatial planning”, Ms Tellier told Bel RTL.