The Flemish Waterways Board has said that measures will be taken to improve safety after a 59-year-old man drowned in the River Leie in Ghent. The man, from Halle in Flemish Brabant, was kayaking on the River when he ran into difficulties at the lock in the Baudelo Park. A line of buoys has been installed where Monday’s tragedy occurred. This will make it impossible to pass through in a kayak. Soon extra signs will be put in place too.