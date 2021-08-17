Afghan Belgians in Kabul fear for their lives

14-year-old Lema has been in Kabul visiting family with her parents and siblings since mid-July. She told VRT News that she fears for her life and hopes that he will soon be able to return to Belgium. She adds that anyone that is currently in Kabul but lives abroad is not safe from the Taliban.

"They (The Taliban) are walking around in every street. They check every street. They don’t allow anyone out, certainly not women or girls. In any case everyone is indoors afraid. All the shops are closed. If they find out that you are from Europe or the US, they will kill you”, Lema said.

Lema and her family are now living in intense fear and want to return to Belgium as soon as possible. However, it is unclear how and when they will be able to come home. They have already contacted the Belgian Embassy in Islamabad.

"We have called them a couple of times, but the Wi-Fi doesn’t work very well here, and the electricity doesn’t either. The Taliban is destroying everything, certainly cables. I don’t think that we got through. We have mailed them, but we still haven’t got a reply”.

Lema’s younger brothers and sisters are very afraid. “My 5-year-old sister is constantly asking is we can go back to Belgium, and we really can’t give her an answer. We really don’t know anything. We hope that we can return safely”.

They had been due to return early next week. “I’m in the second year of secondary school and my sisters are in the first year. So, it is nearly time for us to go back to school. I’ll have to go and collect my books at the end of August and my dad will have to go back to work. My mum stays at home to look after my 3-month-old brother.”

Like other Western countries Belgium is taking action to try and evacuate its citizens from Afghanistan.