Cabinet gives green light for Kabul airlift

In a tweet sent on Monday evening the Federal Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal) wrote “The situation in Afghanistan is changing rapidly. The first priority is the safety of the Belgians that are there. This is why the inner cabinet has given the green light for the army to carry out an evacuation operation”.

It is still unclear when exactly the evacuation will take place. The Belgian planes will first need to be allowed to land at the airport. The Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmès told VRT News that she hopes that the Belgian planes can leave for Kabul as soon as possible.

