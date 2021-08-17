Fewer than 200 people caught without Passenger Locator Form

During the summer the police have been carrying out regular checks to ensure that those entering Belgium have completed a Passenger Locator Form. Of the 690,000 people checked between 1 June and 15 August just 182 were issued with 250-euro fines for not having filled in the form. The Federal Police say that this shows that the vast majority of people are well prepared when they return home from a holiday abroad. The lion’s share of the checks were carried out at airports with only a few roadside checks having been carried out this summer so far.