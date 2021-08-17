Minister Vandenbroucke wants schools and pupil guidance centres to vaccinate youngsters

The regional authorities are responsible for the vaccination campaign, while the language communities are responsible for education and pupil guidance. As such it won’t be Mr Vandenbroucke that decides whether children will be vaccinated against coronavirus at school from September. Nevertheless, baring in mind the disappointing vaccination figures in the Brussels-Capital Region, Mr Vandenbroucke hopes that the regional authorities and the Flemish and Francophone language community authorities that are responsible for the capital’s schools will decide to offer the vaccine to children at schools in Brussels.

“Of the around 950,000 adults in the Brussels region, around 350,000 currently haven’t been vaccinated. I strongly call for schools in the vaccination campaign. Not only so as to reach youngsters, but also to ensure that vaccines are offered. To this end ONE (the Francophone Children’s Agency) can be used in Francophone Belgium and it would be the Centres for Pupil Guidance in Dutch-speaking Belgium”, Mr Vandenbroucke said.

Whether the ministers in the various regional and language community governments will adopt Mr Vandenbroucke’s proposal remains to be seen.