More than 500 COVID-19 patients in Belgian hospitals for the first time in 2 months

On Sunday 15 August (the latest date for which figures are available) 8,289,555 people in Belgium had received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 84.5% of the adult population and 72% of the population as a whole. Of these 7,654,578 are fully immunised. This is 81.2% of the adult population and 66.4% of the population as a whole.

At a regional level 87% of all adults in Flanders are fully immunised. In Wallonia, excluding the German-speaking municipalities in the East of Liège Province, this is 77%. In the German-speaking municipalities 72% of all adults are fully immunised. The Brussels-Capital Region is way behind the rest of the country with 59% of adults having been fully immunised there.

During the week from 10 to 16 August an average of 54 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. This is 22% more than the average for the previous week.

On Monday 16 August the country’s hospitals reported 48 new admissions. 18 patients were discharged. This brings the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country’s hospitals to 551. The last time that there were more than 500 COVID-19 patients in hospital in Belgium was on 17 June.

Of those hospitalised 158 on ICUs, of whom 75 on ventilators. The number of ICU patients has risen by 32% during the past week. The number of patients on ventilators is up 27%.

During the week from 7 to 13 August an average of 3 people with COVID-19 died each day. Since the onset of the pandemic 25,299 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.

During the week from 7 to 13 August an average of 1,903 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 9% up on the previous week. During the same period an average of 49,500 were tested each day. This is 5% down on the previous week. Of those tested 4.2% tested positive. This is above the European Centre for Disease Control’s 4% threshold above which it considers an epidemic to be giving cause for concern. However, it is still below the WHO’s 5% threshold.

The basic reproductive rate for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 1.09. This means that every 100 people with the virus infect a further 109 others.