More than 500 COVID-19 patients in Belgian hospitals for the first time in 2 months
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. For the first time in two months the number of COVID-19 patients in Belgian hospitals is above 500. Meanwhile, the number of new infections continues to rise and the number of deaths of people with COVID-19 remains more of less stable.
On Sunday 15 August (the latest date for which figures are available) 8,289,555 people in Belgium had received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 84.5% of the adult population and 72% of the population as a whole. Of these 7,654,578 are fully immunised. This is 81.2% of the adult population and 66.4% of the population as a whole.
At a regional level 87% of all adults in Flanders are fully immunised. In Wallonia, excluding the German-speaking municipalities in the East of Liège Province, this is 77%. In the German-speaking municipalities 72% of all adults are fully immunised. The Brussels-Capital Region is way behind the rest of the country with 59% of adults having been fully immunised there.
During the week from 10 to 16 August an average of 54 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalised each day. This is 22% more than the average for the previous week.
On Monday 16 August the country’s hospitals reported 48 new admissions. 18 patients were discharged. This brings the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country’s hospitals to 551. The last time that there were more than 500 COVID-19 patients in hospital in Belgium was on 17 June.
Of those hospitalised 158 on ICUs, of whom 75 on ventilators. The number of ICU patients has risen by 32% during the past week. The number of patients on ventilators is up 27%.
During the week from 7 to 13 August an average of 3 people with COVID-19 died each day. Since the onset of the pandemic 25,299 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.
During the week from 7 to 13 August an average of 1,903 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 9% up on the previous week. During the same period an average of 49,500 were tested each day. This is 5% down on the previous week. Of those tested 4.2% tested positive. This is above the European Centre for Disease Control’s 4% threshold above which it considers an epidemic to be giving cause for concern. However, it is still below the WHO’s 5% threshold.
The basic reproductive rate for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 1.09. This means that every 100 people with the virus infect a further 109 others.