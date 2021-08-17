Rule on face coverings to be relaxed in all Flemish schools except those in Brussels

However, they still will have to cover their mouth and nose while they are moving about or in close proximity to others while at school. The relaxation of the rules on face coverings was agreed at meeting between the Flemish Education Minister Ben Weyts (nationalist), the various education boards and the teaching unions earlier on Tuesday.

The measures will apply to all Flemish schools with the exception of those that are located in Brussels, where for the time being at least too few people have been immunised against coronavirus. The education minister, the education boards and the unions had a clear aim at the start of Tuesday’s meeting.

They wished to ensure that the new school year can start is as normal a way as possible while ensuring the safety of pupils and staff. By the start of the new school term on 1 September around two thirds of all children between the ages of 12 and 17 in the 5 Flemish Provinces will have been fully immunised.

Once the new term starts all pupils will be taught 100% at school. Last school year pupils from the third year of secondary school up were still being taught some of their classes by digital distance teaching means.

The relaxation of the rules on face coverings is quite significant too. Pupils in the last two years of secondary school will no longer be required to wear a face covering. However, if there is a high incident of coronavirus infections locally the health and safety advisor might decide to reintroduce the mandatory wearing of face covering if they deem this to be necessary.

In secondary schools, pupils and teachers will no longer have to wear face covering while seated during lessons. In other circumstances they will still have to wear a mask, for example when they are walking in the corridors or on the school yard when social distancing cannot be upheld.

The relaxation of the rules applies to schools in West Flanders, East Flanders, Flemish Brabant, Antwerp Province and Limburg Province. Flemish (Dutch-medium) school in Brussels will keep the restrictions and rules that were in force previously until at least the end of next month. The reason for this is the low vaccination in Brussels.

Ventilation will continue to play a key role on helping schools return to something like normality. Although schools won’t be obliged to instal CO2 meters in every classroom as a matter of course a health and safety advisor can, on the basis of a risk analysis, oblige schools to do so.