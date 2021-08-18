16 Belgians repatriated from Afghanistan in Dutch effort

The news about the 16 Belgians was announced by the Dutch Defence minister Ank Bijleveld. They managed to get on a Dutch transport plane together with 35 Dutch, 2 German and 2 British citizens. The aircraft, a C-17, is heading for Tbilisi in Georgia.

The Belgian press agency Belga reports that one Belgian got on a French plane yesterday, together with 40 others. The flight was bound for the United Arab Emirates, from where the journey was continued to Paris.

Belgium is sending four planes to Islamabad, including two C130 transport planes. These will try to reach Kabul on Friday or Saturday to repatriate more Belgians.