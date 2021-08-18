British-Belgian Zara (19) embarks upon world solo flight adventure in Wevelgem

Zara, the daughter of a Belgian mother and a British father, embarked upon her journey in a small plane - a Shark ultralight - on a grey morning in Wevelgem, West Flanders. She hopes to break the present record, set by America's Shaeste Waiz who was 30 when she managed to fly around the world on her own.

Having grown up in Brussels, Zara fetched her secondary education degree in Britain. Her father, Sam Rutherford, is a former British army pilot who was stationed in Belgium. She started training to get her flight permit when she was 14.

Her world record attempt was announced on 26 July on Popham Airfield, close to Winchester, under the name Flyzolo (see Instagram post below). Her journey will include about 57 countries and cover 51,000 kilometres. The adventure should take 2 to 3 months, depending on weather conditions.

Zara first headed west, to southern England. Her odyssey can be followed here. Speaking on the VRT's youth radio station MNM, she said "I feel nervous but I am ready after a long preparation." She has to fly by herself, without passengers, and will miss her friends and family. "We will keep in touch, of course. Maybe I will miss my cat most."

The youngest man to complete a solo journey was Mason Andrews, who was 18 years old when he managed his feat.