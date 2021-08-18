Covid figures keep going up: 42 percent more patients on ventilators in a week's time

The past week saw 57 new hospital admissions each day on average, which is 3 up on yesterday's figure and 21 percent up on the week. Yesterday, hospitals reported 84 new hospitalisations, while 70 people were discharged.

The number of patients in Belgian hospitals climbs further to reach 567, a two-month high. 162 are in a bad way and are being treated in intensive care wardens. 78 of them are on ventilators. The latter number is 42 percent up on the week. Still, the number of fatalities remains stable at 3 per day.

Between 8 and 14 August 1,916 new cases were reported each day, a rise of 9 percent on the week. Each day, over 50,000 people are being tested. 4.2 percent turns out to be positive.

Meanwhile, 81.4 percent of the Belgian adults has been fully immunised against coronavirus. In Flanders, this percentage has climbed to 87. Brussels has to close the gap with other regions as it is presently at 59 percent.