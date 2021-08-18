People with a weak immune system to get a third jab

The decision was taken by the IMC, a meeting between the Health ministers of the different regions in Belgium. The third dose will be administered in the coming months, the Flemish Health minister Wouter Beke tweeted.

The group includes people with naturally weak immune systems, patients with kidney problems, certain HIV patients, people following cancer treatment or patients taking medication that weakens their immune response, e.g. after organ transplantation.

Elderly people and other possibly vulnerable groups have not been included yet. Further research will decide whether a third dose is required or not.

A decision about making vaccination mandatory for hospital staff and care workers has not been taken yet.