Governor wants thermal cameras to monitor the whole Belgian coastline to intercept migrants
The West-Flemish governor Carl Decaluwé is calling for a large-scale network of infrared cameras to be installed along the Belgian coast to stop transmigrants. He argues that the problem of transmigrants venturing out on the North Sea to get to Britain should be tackled thoroughly: "It is very dangerous. The problem is getting worse."
Last week, about 1,500 migrants left from French beaches in an attempt to reach Great Britain. Several attempts have also been made starting from the Belgian coastal strip, which is about 67 kilometres long.
"Human traffickers are finding new ways to cross the Channel. It means we also have to step up our efforts. It's really dangerous. Starting in France, transmigrants often end up in Belgian waters due to dangerous currents," the governor explains.
Our coastline is not too long. Four or five cameras should be enough
Mr Decaluwé says the thermal cameras should cover the whole coastline and should be able to monitor the sea until 35 kilometres off the coast. "Our coastline is not too long. Four or five cameras should be enough", he told the VRT.
The cameras will be able to serve other purposes as well: "Customs services and the federal police can benefit from them in their battle against drugs transports." Last year a test was made with a thermal camera in De Panne, which was a success. Rescue services were able to save people on two different small boats. They had run into trouble on the sea.
The cameras cost 300,000 to 400,000 each. Carl Decaluwé says it's up to Flanders and the EU to make the investment.
VIDEO: Thermal cameras can track people who would otherwise remain unseen.