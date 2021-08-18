Governor wants thermal cameras to monitor the whole Belgian coastline to intercept migrants

Mr Decaluwé says the thermal cameras should cover the whole coastline and should be able to monitor the sea until 35 kilometres off the coast. "Our coastline is not too long. Four or five cameras should be enough", he told the VRT.

The cameras will be able to serve other purposes as well: "Customs services and the federal police can benefit from them in their battle against drugs transports." Last year a test was made with a thermal camera in De Panne, which was a success. Rescue services were able to save people on two different small boats. They had run into trouble on the sea.

The cameras cost 300,000 to 400,000 each. Carl Decaluwé says it's up to Flanders and the EU to make the investment.