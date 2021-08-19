590 COVID-19 patients hospitalised in Belgium

On Tuesday 17 August (the latest date for which figures are available) 8,312,487 people in Belgium had received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine. This is 84.6% of the adult population and 72.1% of the population as a whole. Of these 7,721,507 are fully immunised. This is 81.7% of adults and 67% of the population as a whole.

At a regional level 4.8 million people in Flanders have been fully immunise. This is 88% of all adults in our region. In Wallonia (excluding the 9 German-speaking municipalities) 77% of all adults have been fully immunised. This is 72% in the 9 German-speaking municipalities in the east of Liège Province, while in Brussels just 60% of the adult population has been fully immunised.

During the week from 12 to 18 August an average of 63 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to hospital in Belgium each day. This is 24% up on the average for the previous week.

On Wednesday 18 August the country’s hospitals reported 63 admissions of patients with COVID-19. 58 patients were discharged. This brings the total number of COVID-19 patients in the country’s hospitals to 590 (+20). Of these 172 are on ICUs (+10). 83 ICU patients are n ventilators (+5).

During the week from 9 to 15 August an average of 3 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. Since the onset of the pandemic 25,305 people with COVID-19 have died in Belgium.

During the week from 9 to 15 August an average of 1,896 people tested positive for coronavirus. This is 9% up on the average for the previous week. During the same period an average of 50,200 coronavirus tests were carried out in Belgium. This is the same as the average for the previous week. Of those tested 4.2% tested positive for the virus, a rise of 0.3 percentage points on the previous week. This is above the European Centre for Disease Control’s 4% threshold above which it considers an epidemic to be giving cause for concern.

The basic reproductive rate for coronavirus in Belgium currently stands at 1.15. This means that every 100 people with the virus infect a further 115 others.