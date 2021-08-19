“Gyratom” to be Belgium’s eyecatcher at the Dubai World Expo
Delayed by a year due to COVID-19, the 2020 World Fair is due to open in Dubai on 1 October. Like its many predecessors Dubai World Expo will feature a selection of the best the participating countries have to offer. The eyecatcher at the Belgian Pavilion is as original as it is eye catching.
The Gyratom by Alessandro Tardioli couldn’t be more Belgian. It is an enhanced version of the Gyronef from Willy Vandersteen’s Willy and Wanda comic book series.
The artefact artwork is covered with some now disused panels from one of Brussels’ most famous landmarks, the Atomium. The Atomium itself was constructed for the World Fair when it was held in Brussels back in 1958. The Gyratom will be placed on the roof of the Belgian Pavilion.