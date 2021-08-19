“Gyratom” to be Belgium’s eyecatcher at the Dubai World Expo

The Gyratom by Alessandro Tardioli couldn’t be more Belgian. It is an enhanced version of the Gyronef from Willy Vandersteen’s Willy and Wanda comic book series.

The artefact artwork is covered with some now disused panels from one of Brussels’ most famous landmarks, the Atomium. The Atomium itself was constructed for the World Fair when it was held in Brussels back in 1958. The Gyratom will be placed on the roof of the Belgian Pavilion.