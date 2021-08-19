Belgium given permission to send plane to Kabul on Friday

VRT News has learned that the Belgian military has been given permission from the Americans that are currently in control of Kabul Airport to send a plane to the Afghan capital tomorrow (20 August). They will be allowed to remain at the airport with its engines running for 30 minutes.

Whether or not the flight will actually take place depends on whether a list that the Foreign Affairs Department is compiling of people Belgium wishes to evacuate is ready and has been checked. A Belgian team is leaving for Kabul today to carry out the necessary verifications.

Belgium currently has four planes on the tarmac at Islamabad Airport in Pakistan. They are a Flacon, two C-130 and the new Airbus A400M. A handful of Belgians have already been evacuated by the Dutch and French military.

Since Sunday there has been at lot of tension around Kabul Airport that is near to the Afghan capital. The airport compound is under the control of almost 5,000 US troops. Much of the chaos earlier this week now seems to have died down.

Military transport planes from numerous Western countries are landing at a taking off from the airport regularly. Since Sunday around 8,000 people have been evacuated from Kabul by air. Others have fled the country by crossing its land border with Pakistan. The European Union has evacuated 100 members of its staff and 400 Afghan that worked for it in Afghanistan. A further 300 Afghans that worked for the EU are still in the country.